In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

Rock Island County Health Department announced they have several openings to get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination at the Camden Centre on Thursday afternoon.

The appointments are for a first or second dose.

To register, visit this link and use the voucher code: ROCKISLANDAZ9V

Note: Disregard the title on the registration page. It says Moderna, but there are plenty of Pfizer doses.