Rock Island County having pop-up vaccine clinic, adding walk-ins hours at Camden Centre

The Rock Island County Health Department is having a pop-up vaccine clinic on Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church located at 1501 16th Avenue in East Moline.

Anyone is welcome to receive the Moderna vaccine as a first or second dose.

The clinic is being held in collaboration with the Rev. P. Wonder Harris and his team at Mt. Zion, the medical staff from Community Health Car, and Rock Island County Health Department.

Also, the vaccine clinic at Camden Centre in Milan will have walk-in hours on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone wanting a vaccine does not need to preregister for the walk-in.

Appointments are available at other times and can be made from links on the Rock Island County Health Department website or Facebook page.

“We need every person 16 and older to be vaccinated to help us end the pandemic,” Hill said. “We are trying to make it easier for people to take advantage of the many vaccination opportunities in Rock Island County. In addition to our six-day-a-week mass vaccination clinic at the Camden Centre in Milan, our pharmacy and healthcare partners are offering vaccine appointments and opportunities every day of the week.”