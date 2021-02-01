Rock Island County Health Department asks that only those with registered vaccine slots come to clinic

The Rock Island County Health Department is asking the public to help keep the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine as smooth as possible.

“The number of doses coming into the county remain small,” a post on social media said. “If you don’t have a registered slot, please do not come to this week’s clinic.”

The health department says “all doses are accounted for” and asks that anyone with a registered slot “not come more than 15 minutes earlier to help with traffic.”

They also shared this graphic on social media: