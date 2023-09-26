After searching nationwide for six months, the Rock Island County Health Department has a new public health administrator (PHA).

Nita Ludwig, the previous public health administrator, retired in April 2023 after 25 years of service with Rock Island County. The Rock Island County Board of Health (BOH) elected to hire a professional firm, Baker & Tilly, to conduct a nationwide recruitment search to find Ludwig’s replacement.

The BOH has hired George Verástegui to serve as the new Public Health Administrator. Under the direction of the Rock Island County BOH, he will be responsible for the overall management and operation of department, including planning and directing county-wide programs to address the functions and essential services of public health in the community. Mr. Verástegui begins his new position on Monday, October 16.

The executive recruitment consisted of three phases and featured community and employee involvement:

Phase 1 – Baker & Tilly conducted a nationwide executive recruitment. Applications from 21 people were received, reviewed and compared to the revised public health administrator’s job description.

Phase 2 – A Rock Island County selection committee made up of Rock Island County department heads/board members and employees was created to review the applications and narrowed the applicant list to five semi-finalists. The BOH held interviews with the top five semi-finalists.

Phase 3 – Meet-and greets were held with Rock Island County Department directors/board members/employees and the BOH conducted a second interview with the top finalist.

Mr. Verástegui is an International Medical Graduate from San Marcos University Medical School in Lima, Peru. He has a master’s degree in public health from the University of San Francisco. He’s currently working for Mendocino County (California) Public Health Department as a Senior Program Manager for the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program. He previously worked for the Division of Cancer at South Carolina Health Department as a Research Planning Administrator, conducting cancer program evaluations.

“I feel excited and cautious having this new responsibility. I will do my best to keep the Rock Island County Health Department mission statement always as my daily motto,” said Mr. Verástegui.

The health department’s mission statement is “the Rock Island County Health Department prevents disease, promotes wellness of mind and body, protects public health and prepares for emergencies.”

For more information on the Rock Island County Health Department, click here.