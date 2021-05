The Rock Island County Health Department is having a pop-up vaccine clinic on Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church located at 916 6th Avenue in Rock Island.

The clinic will administer the Moderna first or second dose, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone is welcome to get a vaccine and no appointment is necessary.

The Camden Centre in Milan is also offering the same vaccinations until 4 p.m. on Thursday.