Rock Island County Health Department is waiving clinic visits for WIC benefits

The Rock Island County Health Department announced on Sunday that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s waiving all clinic visit requirements for all participants of the WIC program in addition to WIC visit types. The department says this plan will remain in effect now until further notice.

Required initial and 6-month certifications will take place by telephone interview. Clients are urged to understand that the process could take anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.

Clients are asked to provide the most recent height, weight and hemoglobin information from prenatal, postpartum or well-baby/child visits, if possible.

To talk with a staff member, please call 309-794-7070. A WIC staff member will provide age-appropriate nutrition education over the phone.

Clients are encouraged to ask questions of the department’s experts in nutrition, just as they would during a clinic visit.

“We know these are trying times for families,” said Rock Island County Health Department Chief Operating Officer Janet Hill. “WIC has been here for our families for almost 50 years, and we know how much they depend on us to get the food and nutrition education they need to keep their children healthy and growing.”

More information about the Rock Island County Health Department WIC program is available here.