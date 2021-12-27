Rock Island County Health Department notes 442 new COVID cases, four deaths in past five days

A woman wearing a face mask to guard against COVID-19 carries bags of shopping along Oxford Street in London, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. In Britain, where the omicron variant has been dominant for days, government requirements have been largely voluntary and milder than those on the continent, but the Conservative government said it could impose new restrictions after Christmas. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

The Rock Island County Health Department reported four COVID-19 deaths on Monday: a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 50s, all of whom died in a hospital. The total number of deaths is now 419.



In addition, the health department reports 442 new cases of COVID since the last report on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The total number of cases is now 23,066. Currently, 69 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The average age of newly infected patients is 34. Whereas Rock Island County is averaging 100 cases a day, Scott County is averaging 142 per day, according to a New York Times coronavirus national data tracker.

Nationwide, there were 214,499 new COVID cases on Sunday, Dec. 26, an 83-percent increase over two weeks ago, and 1,328 deaths, which was a 3-percent jump in the past 14 days. On Oct. 23, there were 73,185 new COVID cases nationally.

According to The New York Times, struggles with the Delta variant and the emergence of the highly infectious Omicron variant have pushed the country’s daily case totals to their highest levels since late summer.

Caseloads are growing rapidly in the Northeast, where Omicron already has a foothold. Reports of new cases in New York shot up more than 80 percent over two weeks. In Washington, D.C., more than three times as many infections are being identified each day now than at the start of December.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has directed the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) to enhance its partnerships with local health department mass vaccination operations throughout the state to help meet the growing demand for the COVID vaccine booster.

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago.

The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional sites – administering vaccinations, preparing vaccine doses for clinic personnel, and doing data entry.

Additionally, starting the week of Jan. 3, the state’s free Community Based Testing Sites will begin operating six days a week to increase COVID-19 testing availability across the state.

“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Gov. Pritzker said Monday. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need. I will continue to do everything possible to protect all the people of this state, whatever your vaccine status. But what kind of year 2022 turns out to be depends on all of us doing what is best for all of us.”

The Rock Island County Health Department reminds everyone to continue to work to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by: