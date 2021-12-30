Rock Island County Health Department offers COVID home testing tips

In a post on its Facebook page, the Rock Island County Health Department shared this reminder about COVID-19 home testing:

“If you take a home COVID-19 test and it is positive, you do NOT need to report it to the health department. There is no way for us to enter those results into the state system. If you test positive we recommend that you contact your primary care provider for any further follow up that may be needed. If you test positive you should isolate from anyone else in the household as much as possible and they should quarantine to see if they develop symptoms. Make sure to mask if you must be in the same room, open windows for at least some periods of time to increase ventilation. Make sure to call your provider if any serious symptoms develop including difficulty breathing.”

Additionally, the Rock Island Health Department offers walk-in vaccine clinics twice a week at its offices at 2112 25th Avenue, Rock Island. The schedule is as follows:

Moderna and Johnson & Johnson: Tuesdays, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Pfizer: Fridays, 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m.

Healthcare and pharmacies continue to offer all three vaccines. To find a provider, click here.

The Rock Island County Health Department also offers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for kids aged 5-11 in the lower level clinic at its offices at 2112 25th Avenue, Rock Island. Children will be vaccinated in private clinical rooms. Appointments are limited, and clinics will be offered Fridays by appointment only. For a list of locations offering pediatric vaccines, click here.

The Rock Island County Health Department offers booster shots for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at least six months ago. If you received Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you are eligible for a booster if you are 18 or older. Boosters should be at least 2 months after your shot.

For more information, click here.