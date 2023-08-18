The Rock Island County Health Department is out of free gun locks.

Previously, the Health Department was handing out free gun locks, no questions asked, to area gun owners as part of the ‘Together for a Safer Illinois’ program’s goal to make gun locks readily available to prevent tragedies such as accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts and suicide. The locks were provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and distributed through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The department has ordered more gun locks, and we’ll update you when they’re available. Otherwise, deputies with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department will have limited numbers in their squad cars.