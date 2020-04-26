Rock Island County Health Department reports seven new cases and seventh death related to COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,126 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 59 additional deaths, on Sunday.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 43,903 cases. This includes 1,933 deaths in 96 Illinois counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years old.

In Rock Island County, seven new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health department on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 360. Currently, 19 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases involve:

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 80s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Due to federal privacy laws, no additional information regarding these cases is available.

The Rock Island County Health Department also reported the death of a man in his 50s who was being treated at a hospital in Peoria, making this the seventh death reported in the county.

“We extend our deepest condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig. “We urge everyone to stay home as much as possible to give our older and more vulnerable residents the best chance not to get sick.”

The Rock Island County Health Department says the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Social distancing by staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

More information is available here and here.