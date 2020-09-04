Rock Island County Health Department to distribute free diapers

The Rock Island County Health Department is giving away free diapers to any Illinois resident in need next week.

Pickup will be available 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Rock Island County Health Department.

The health department is located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island.

Children must be present in the vehicle, and a limit of 50 diapers will be given per child.

This service is being offered to Illinois residents only.

A similar event for Iowa residents will be announced at a later date.

