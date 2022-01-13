Rock Island County Health Department to offer more opportunities for kids to receive COVID-19 vaccinations

The Rock Island County Health Department announced it will be making more opportunities available for kids to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Friday, January 14, no appointments are needed for children ages 5-11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m. A special Pfizer clinic is available Saturday, January 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for ages 5-17 for all doses, including boosters for those 12 and older who received their second dose at least five months ago. Kids who recently tested positive for COVID-19 should be vaccinated 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

“We are trying to make vaccination as easy as possible for everyone,” Janet Hill, public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. “Cases are soaring throughout our community, including in our schools. Every school-age child is eligible to be vaccinated. Please take advantage of these opportunities so we all can get back to normal and end the pandemic.”

No appointments needed for children ensures all Rock Island County Health Department COVID-19 clinics are available on a walk-in basis. The department offers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesdays and the Pfizer vaccine on Fridays. Hours for all clinics are 9:00 a.m. to noon and 1:00-4:00 p.m.

The Rock Island County Health Department recommends everyone follow public health guidance:

Stay home when you are sick and when you are awaiting test results.

Wear a face covering. A mandate from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker requires that everyone 2 and older wear a mask in public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The CDC recommends that everyone age 2 and older wear a mask in counties of high or substantial transmission, which includes almost every county in the country.

Keep 6 feet of physical distance from others in public.

Wash your hands frequently.

