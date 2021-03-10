Rock Island County Health Department warns of ‘troubling trends’ in cases and hospitalizations

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the overall total to 13,043.

Deaths in the county due to COVID-19 remains at 305 and there are currently 18 patients hospitalized.

The average number of new cases is just under 20 per day for the past week, which is slightly higher than the average of 13 the week before. Hospitalizations have also gone up the past few days after being below 10 last week for the first time since late August.

Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department, expressed concerns about the number of new case and hospitalizations in the county.

“We are beginning to see troubling trends of case counts and hospitalizations starting to rise. About two weeks ago, we were seeing single-digit daily case counts and low numbers of people in the hospital with COVID-19,” Hill said. “Since then, we are regularly seeing 20 or more cases and more people needing hospital care.

“We know there are more-contagious virus variants circulating in our community, but we also know that masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing will curb the spread,” Hill continued. “We all have worked so hard to keep the number of infections low, and we can’t let up now. More people are getting vaccinated, but we can’t stop the public health guidance you’ve heard us say for a year now. We can’t backslide. Please do your part.”

The new cases for Wednesday are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

4 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 man in his teens

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

3 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

1 girl infant 1 or younger

