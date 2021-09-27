Rock Island County Health Department will start Pfizer boosters Friday

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. An influential panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention met on Wednesday, Sept. 22, to decide who should get COVID-19 booster shots and when. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Rock Island County Health Department will begin giving booster shots for qualifying patients who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.

The health department offers the Pfizer vaccine at its Friday clinics, a news release says. The hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. each Friday.

Per CDC and FDA authorization, boosters are available to:

people 65 years and older

people aged 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18-49 years with underlying medical conditions

people aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

residents in long-term care settings.

The health department will give boosters only to people who received the Pfizer vaccine. No approval has been given as of yet for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson patients, the release says.

COVID-19 vaccines are readily available in the Quad Cities at health-care and pharmacy partners. Even if you received both shots of Pfizer from a health department clinic, you are not required to return to the health department, the release says.

Health department clinics require no appointment. But if demand grows beyond social-distancing capacity, RICHD officials could implement a signup process, the release says. Officials will communicate any process change broadly through media partners, its website, and through its social media.

Masks are required at the health department, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced, which could require lining up outside, the release says.