Rock Island County hits all-time high with 601 new COVID cases since Monday

The Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 deaths and 601 new cases since its last report on Monday.

The deaths were a man in his 90s and a man in his 80s, both of whom were hospitalized. The total number of deaths is now 425 and the total number of cases is now 24,672.

“This is by far our largest two-day total,” Nita Ludwig, administrator of the health department, said Wednesday. “The test positivity rate in Rock Island County is 27.23%, which is another all-time high. We’ve got to get this under control.

“More than 60% of people reported sick today are younger than 40. We urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, but we especially plea to those younger adults and parents of children 5 and older,” Ludwig said. “All of us need your help to get yourselves and your eligible-age children vaccinated so we can end the pandemic.”

The health department offers twice-a-week walk-in vaccination clinics for those 12 and older: Tuesdays (Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for 18 and older) and Fridays (Pfizer for 12 and older). The hours for both days are 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Boosters or third doses for immunocompromised people are available on the same day as first and second doses. Boosters are offered for those received their second Pfizer dose five months ago, their second Moderna dose six months ago, and two months ago for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Appointments for this Friday’s pediatric Pfizer clinic for children ages 5-11 is available through a link on the department’s Facebook page. As of Wednesday afternoon, appointments were available. Healthcare and pharmacy partners also are offering vaccinations for both children and adults. Visit vaccines.gov to find your shot.

The health department is awaiting approval from the CDC for Pfizer boosters for children ages 12-15. The FDA gave the nod on Monday, but the CDC advisory panel and director must concur. If CDC approval is given by Friday, Pfizer boosters will be available to everyone 12 and older at the Friday walk-in clinic.