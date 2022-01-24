Rock Island County housing group wins $7 million in new funding, eyes new Silvis development

The Hometown Harbor housing development (owned by the Rock Island County organization) is at 1011 49th Ave., East Moline.

A new 24-unit affordable housing development in Silvis will be built, thanks to new grants for the Rock Island County Housing Finance Corporation (RICHFC), a nonprofit affiliate of the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County (GMAHA).

RICHFC received $5,137,992 in a National Housing Trust Fund grant and a $859,485 State Housing Fund Loan (approved recently by the Illinois Housing Development Authority board), to be used for a new housing development, Apoyo Village. This is a 24-unit multifamily project, to offer supportive services and located in Silvis.

“The development will help fill a tremendous gap in affordable rental housing options within the community by creating new units and including supportive services utilizing local human service agencies,” according to a Monday press release. IHDA’s Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) Development Program’s latest round received 17 applications, and Apoyo Village was one of only 10 to be chosen for funding, demonstrating the competitive nature of these resources, the agency announced.

Greater Metropolitan Housing Authority of Rock Island County offers income-eligible households affordable, safe and friendly apartment living at several housing developments, currently in Moline, East Moline, Silvis and Milan.

“We are thankful for the funding awarded to us by the Illinois Housing Development Authority, to further our mission to create and finance housing opportunities for the residents of Rock Island County,” CEO Amy Clark said in the release, “whether those housing needs are affordable rental tied to supportive services or affordable homeownership. We now have the ability, through a multifaceted approach, to provide more targeted housing options to adequately fit each family’s individual dynamic.”

The PSH program is designed to finance developments that focus on residents who need supportive services in order to access and maintain affordable housing. As a nonprofit affiliate of the Greater Metropolitan Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County, the RICHFC is serving as the project’s sponsor, co-developer, and property manager.

The Greater Metropolitan Housing Authority of Rock Island County aims to fill the gaps in affordable rental housing in the area.

GMAHA has partnered with Domera Development, LLC, serving as the project’s developer. Domera is an experienced developer of affordable housing and permanent supportive housing, according to the release. The project’s architect is #9 Design, LLC d/b/a North Arrow Architecture, and La Mancha Construction d/b/a North Arrow Construction is serving as its general contractor.

In addition to Apoyo Village, RICHFC was awarded $1,009,162 in State Donation Tax Credits to pilot its homebuyer program I-HOPE (Independence through Home Ownership Program Equity).

I-HOPE is a new homeownership initiative developed by RICHFC to assist low to moderate income families in Rock Island County with down-payment and closing cost assistance, as well as mortgage principal reduction assistance. The goal of this program to move individuals and/or families along the housing continuum to self-sufficiency through pre-purchase education and financial literacy services, as well as post-purchase case management services. This program will offer up to $35,000 to each participating household through a forgivable grant.

For more information about GMAHA and RICHFC, visit www.gmaharic.org.