The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, the bridge carrying 122nd Avenue North (Fargo Road) over Interstate 88 in Rock Island County will close on Monday, Sept. 11, a news release says.

The bridge, which is three miles northeast of Hillsdale, will close for 30 days.

Work will include replacing the bridge joints and other repairs. The project is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered, the release says. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included about $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.

For IDOT District 2 updates, visit here.