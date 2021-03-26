Rock Island County in warning status for COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health has placed Rock Island County in warning status due to a rising COVID-19 case count in the county.

On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 41 new cases, which is the highest single day amount since early February, bringing the county total to 13,329. The daily new case reports have been above 20 every day this week.

“We are very worried about the rapidly rising cases this week,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “Getting the vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, and we urge you to get it as soon as it is available to you. However, at the same time, we all must control the spread of virus by continuing to wear masks, avoiding large crowds, keeping 6 feet between you and others in public, getting tested, and staying home when you are sick. After more than a year of dealing with the pandemic, we can’t slide backward when the end is within reach.”

The average age of people testing positive in Friday’s report is 30.

“This young age signals that unvaccinated people are gathering and not taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” Ludwig said. “At least four more-contagious variants are circulating in Illinois. We must control the spread of these variants while public health works to vaccinate everyone who is eligible.”

Currently there 15 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. The number of deaths due to the coronavirus remained at 306.

The new cases are:

3 women in their 60s

1 woman in her 50s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

4 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

2 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 30s

5 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

1 boy in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

Even though the county is in warning status, no additional mitigations will be put in place because they are done at the regional level. For now, Region 2, in which Rock Island County is in, currently meets Restore Illinois guidelines to remain in Phase 4.

