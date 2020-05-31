Rock Island County inches toward 700 cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The state has a total of 120,260 cases overall. They also announced 60 deaths for a total of 5,390.

Illinois has completed 898,259 tests and 21,154 in the past 24 hours. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate from May 24 to May 30 is 7%.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department announced three new cases, bringing the total number to 698. The death toll from this virus stands at 27.

The new cases are:

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

Whiteside County Health Department reported three new cases, making the total number of cases within the county 143.

The new cases are:

An individual in their 20s

An individual in their 30s

An individual in their 50s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

More statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois are available here.