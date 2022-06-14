A Rock Island County Jail inmate was found dead in his cell on Monday, June 13.

At approximately 7 p.m. Monday, correctional officers at the county jail found Eric C. Petersen, 46, unresponsive in his cell, according to a Tuesday release from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. Medical emergency procedures were given by correctional staff and members of the Rock Island Fire Department.

Petersen was pronounced deceased in the jail, the release said. The investigation into this incident is ongoing by the Rock Island County Criminal Investigation Division and the Rock Island County Coroner’s Office.