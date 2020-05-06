Rock Island County Integrity Task Force completes investigation into Rock Island officer involved shooting

After collecting evidence, reviewing video, conducting interviews and sending evidence for lab testing, the Rock Island County Integrity Task Force has completed its investigation into the Rock Island officer involved shooting that occurred on April 25.

According to the Integrity Task Force findings, the Rock Island Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2930 5th Avenue on April 25. A female victim was reportedly being help against her will for the past two days. When officers arrived, they established a perimeter and collected information before confronting the situation in apartment #10 at the address.

In the meantime, Rock Island Police Officers Steven Mumma and Tyler Evans found Kelvin D. Shaw, 37, of Rock Island, climbing out of the window of apartment #10 and running off. The two officers confronted Shaw when he was unable to get over a fence on the property. Shaw reportedly had a fire arm and at that time officers Mumma and Evans fired their duty weapons, hitting Shaw. A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Shaw was transported initially to UnityPoint in Rock Island and then later to OSF Saint Francis in Peoria. He was pronounced dead on April 26 by the Peoria County Coroner Jaime Harwood. An autopsy performed in Peoria County found that Shaw sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The Integrity Task Force had turned over the case file to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal for review. Lab and ballistic reports from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab are still pending. Once those reports are returned, the Rock Island County State’s Attorney will determine if any charges are warranted from the incident.

Any other information about this case will be handled by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney.