Rock Island County layoffs & budget restructuring saves almost $900,000

Rock Island County is getting rid of some jobs after losing revenue because of the pandemic.

Tuesday night board members approved trimming down the payroll. The cuts include:

Animal Control and the County Assessor’s Office each will layoff a current employee.

The Treasurer’s Office is cutting a season position.

The County Maintenance team won’t replace a retiring employee.

The County Clerk’s Office will layoff an employee temporarily (through July 20th).

The County Clerk, Sheriff’s Office and Recorder’s Office will eliminate positions that had been open for hiring.

All of these changes along with other budget moves should save the county almost $900,000.

You can find full details of the budget restructuring in the PDF below on pages 53 and 54.