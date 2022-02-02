Two Rock Island County legislators issued statements Wednesday evening following Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s annual State of the State and budget address at the Old State Capitol House Chambers, Springfield.

Remarks were made by State Sen. Neil Anderson (R-Andalusia) and State Rep. Mike D. Halpin (D-Rock Island).

Here’s what Sen. Anderson had to say:

“The Governor’s address today shows just how disconnected he is with the residents of this state. While he touts a ‘fiscally responsible’ budget, what he failed to mention was the $2.5 billion government expansion, which will fall on the back of hard-working Illinoisans once the Biden Bucks run out. Until we can provide long-term solutions for tax relief, enact policies that support our law enforcement and build a government people can trust and rely on, we will continue to see Illinois families struggle and people leaving the state.”

Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson speaking in support of Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms, right, who is seeking to succeed Anderson in the 36th Senate District in 2022. (Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com)

Here’s what Rep. Halpin had to say:

“My top priorities are continuing to push for a more fiscally sound state and keeping the families in our community safe, and I will fight to ensure the upcoming budget does both. Right now, our law enforcement professionals are doing their best to keep our communities safe in a difficult time, but we need to deliver adequate resources to get that job done. I am committed to helping negotiate a budget that guarantees that our law enforcement have the funding they need, and that the criminals in our state are brought to justice. For too long, Illinois was on an unsteady path financially, but our recent actions — reducing our pension liability, slashing the backlog of unpaid bills and passing on-time, balanced budgets — are solidifying our position. Illinois’ rising credit rating and falling debt are important steps. We must continue this progress in the coming budget. I am ready to join my colleagues and stakeholders to craft an effective, responsible and balanced budget that serves our community well into the future.”

State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, announcing his candidacy for Illinois State Senate on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. (Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com)

Gov. Pritzker’s complete State of the State and budget address can be viewed here.

Local 4’s Jim Niedelman sat down with Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mark Maxwell Wednesday evening to discuss the biggest takeaways from Gov. Pritzker’s address.

A text version of select highlights and the remarks as prepared for delivery are here.