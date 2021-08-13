Rock Island County lost $100K+ of taxpayer dollars through fraudulent wire transfers

Rock Island County lost more than $100,000 of taxpayer dollars through fraudulent wire transfers, Sheriff Gerry Bustos and the county announced Friday.

“This is a very serious situation, involving a significant amount of taxpayer dollars,” County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk said in a prepared statement released to the media. “It clearly represents a concern as to the operations within the auditor’s office.”

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office said it opened a criminal investigation into the suspected theft on July 28.

On June 1, the Rock Island County Auditor’s Office was contacted via email requesting all future payments to a company be made through Automated Clearing House because of a change in banking accounts. The email was fraudulent, according to the sheriff’s office.

On June 18, a transaction for $97.042.50 was authorized by the auditor’s office to the suspected fraudulent account via ACH. Another transaction for $18,061.40 was authorized by the auditor’s office to the suspected fraudulent account via ACH on July 23.

From June 18 until July 27, the account was depleted through checks, ATM withdrawals, debit card transactions and online transfers until it was frozen with around $9,000 left on July 28.

“I have formally requested that the County Auditor place the employee involved in this mis-payment on administrative leave,” Brunk wrote, mentioning that a forensic audit will be asked for as well.

An emergency meeting of the board’s Finance and Personnel Committee was held Thursday for a briefing by the sheriff.