The AT&T 911 Resolution Center has advised Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office that on Saturday, April 15, from 5:37-6:56 a.m., customers they serve in the Peoria Bluffs, Rock Island and

Champaign areas may not have been able to make 911 calls because of a “network event,” a news release says.

According to the release, calls should now be completing with ANI and ALI. AT&T is investigating the cause of the outage.

If you still experience issues, notify the sheriff’s office at its non-emergency number, 309-794-9111.