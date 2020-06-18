Rock Island County moves to sell Hope Creek to Infinity Healthcare

Hope Creek Care Center has a new buyer.

Rock Island County’s board voted to sell the nursing home to Infinity Healthcare for 4 million dollars. Now the county looks to the future.

The new deal comes after the previously approved $6 million dollar offer by Aperion Care was lowered to just over $3 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rock Island’s County board didn’t get exactly what they were looking for in the Hope Creek sale.

But board chairman Richard Brunk says that the sale to Infinity was the best option available.

“What we are satisfied with, is knowing that the home is going to remain open,” Brunk said. “That the residents are gonna have their home, and 200 plus jobs remain in the community.”

Brunk says that while the county isn’t recouping all their losses on the home, cutting the county’s losses is the best case scenario for the long term.

“With the sale of the home, we will immediately stop the hemorrhaging of funds,” Brunk said. “On a good week we’re only losing $20-25,000 at Hope Creek Care Center, and we need to put an end to that.”

Rock Island County board member Rich Morthland says that he’s pleased that Infinity was chosen, after some people had concerns over the quality of care that Aperion offered.

“We can save our taxpayers some money, and still get good care for our seniors,” Morthland said. “I had been concerned some people that had been saying that ‘you could sell it to anyone but Aperion, might say how did you find the one worse company than Aperion?’ That did not come to pass, that didn’t happen.”

The sale of Hope Creek to Infinity Healthcare should be completed by September 1st.