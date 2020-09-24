Rock Island County nears 3,000 total cases of COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

On Thursday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases, giving the county a total of 2,971.

Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remained at 82.

There are currently 18 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

2 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

2 men in their 40s

4 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

1 boy younger than 13

3 women their 50s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

2 girls in their teens

2 girls younger than 13

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.