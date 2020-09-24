Rock Island County nears 3,000 total cases of COVID-19

On Thursday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases, giving the county a total of 2,971.
Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remained at 82.
There are currently 18 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- 2 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 2 men in their 40s
- 4 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 3 women their 50s
- 1 woman in her 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 2 girls in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.