Rock Island County now has a total of seven official cases after man and woman test positive for COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department announced two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County Sunday afternoon, bringing the total of official cases to seven.

One case involves a man in his 60s, and the other involves a woman in her 40s. Both individuals are isolating at home.

Due to federal privacy laws, the Rock Island County Health Department was unable to provide additional information regarding these cases.

The health department continues to encourage residents to practice the following social distancing precautions:

Staying at home as much as possible

Keeping at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

Washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time and using hand sanitizer when washing your hands is not possible

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or into your elbow

Staying home when you are ill

If you think you may need to seek health care, the Rock Island County Health Department recommends calling your provider first so they can assess whether you need to be seen in the office or whether you can recover at home.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the Rock Island County Health Department webpage and the Illinois Department of Public Health webpage.