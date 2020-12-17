Rock Island County passes 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 103 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The total number of cases of the coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began is at 10,036.

“We have seen a rapid rise in infections in November and December. On Nov. 5, we crossed over the 5,000-case milestone,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today, just 42 days later, we topped 10,000 cases.”

A woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility is the 207th death due to COVID-19 in the county.

There are currently 64 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 90s

2 women in their 80s

3 women in their 70s

9 women in their 60s

7 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

9 women in their 30s

8 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

3 girls younger than 13

2 girl infants 1 or younger

6 men in their 80s

6 men in their 70s

5 men in their 60s

6 men in their 50s

8 men in their 40s

4 men in their 30s

5 men in their 20s

3 men in their teens

4 boys in their teens

4 boys younger than 13

