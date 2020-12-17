Rock Island County passes 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 103 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
The total number of cases of the coronavirus in the county since the pandemic began is at 10,036.
“We have seen a rapid rise in infections in November and December. On Nov. 5, we crossed over the 5,000-case milestone,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “Today, just 42 days later, we topped 10,000 cases.”
A woman in her 70s who had been living in a long-term care facility is the 207th death due to COVID-19 in the county.
There are currently 64 patients hospitalized.
The new cases are:
- 2 women in their 90s
- 2 women in their 80s
- 3 women in their 70s
- 9 women in their 60s
- 7 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 9 women in their 30s
- 8 women in their 20s
- 4 women in their teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 3 girls younger than 13
- 2 girl infants 1 or younger
- 6 men in their 80s
- 6 men in their 70s
- 5 men in their 60s
- 6 men in their 50s
- 8 men in their 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 5 men in their 20s
- 3 men in their teens
- 4 boys in their teens
- 4 boys younger than 13
