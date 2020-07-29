Rock Island County passes 1,500 COVID-19 cases

Deaths remain at 30 in the county

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, giving the county 1,501 in total.

The new cases are:

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

There are currently 16 patients hospitalized in the county. Deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 30.

Also on Wednesday, the Illinois Health Department announced 1,393 new positive cases and 18 additional deaths. There are now 175,124 total cases and 7,462 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

There were 38,187 tests processed in the past day for a total of 2,608,652. The 24 hour positivity rate is 3.7% and the overall positivity rate in the state is 6.7%. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 22 through July 28 is 3.8%.

As of last night, there were 1,491 patients were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19, with 355 in the ICU and 152 on ventilators.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.