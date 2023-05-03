Rock Island County real estate tax bills have been mailed and property owners can expect to see them in their mailboxes as early as this weekend, says new Rock Island County Treasurer Nick Camlin. “This week we began mailing bills for 63,730 parcels of property, in the total amount of $276,354,325.08, as levied by each layer of government within Rock Island County,” said Camlin. Property owners with more than one parcel may receive multiple bills in one envelope. Each tax bill has four tear-off stubs for each of the four installment due dates.

Property owners are still responsible for paying taxes even if the bill is not received. If you are a property owner and do not receive a bill, call the Treasurer’s Office at (309) 558-3510. State law requires at least the first installment to be paid by June 7 to avoid paying penalty interest. The Collector will accept mailed payments that are postmarked on or before June 7 as being made on time. Payments made or received with a postmark after June 7 will be subject to penalties at a rate of 1.5% per month, or any part of a month, as required by state law.

The due dates for 2022 real estate taxes are:

1st Installment: Wednesday, June 7.

2nd Installment: Monday, August 7.

3rd Installment: Thursday, September 7.

4th Installment: Tuesday, November 7.

Taxpayers have several options for making real estate tax payments, including:

Check made payable to the County Collector.

At the Rock Island County Office Building,1504 Third Avenue in Rock Island. Payments are also accepted via credit/debit card, with a processing fee of up to 2.45%.

At the drive-up drop box in the alley/parking lot behind the County Office Building.

Online by credit/debit card (processing fees up to 2.45% apply) or e-check ($1.00 flat processing fee applies).

Over the phone by calling 1-855-965-4400 and using an e-check, debit or credit card (processing fees apply). Instructions are available in Spanish.

At some local banks and credit unions.

Be sure to have the stubs ready to reference the Property Identification Number (PIN) to make sure the payment is accurate. Click here for details or look at the back of the tax bill.