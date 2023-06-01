Attention Rock Island County homeowners! It’s almost time to pay the taxman.

According to a press release from Nick Camlin, Rock Island County Treasurer, the first installment of county real estate tax is due on Wednesday, June 7th. Payments can be made in the County Treasurer’s Office at the County Office Building, located 1504 Third Avenue in Rock Island weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is 24-hour drive-up drop box in the alley/parking lot behind the County Office Building for those who can’t drop off payments during office hours.

Payments can be made at most locally owned banks and some credit unions in Rock Island County during regular business hours if you have the entire statement. Call ahead to make sure your bank or credit union participates. Online payments can be made by clicking here or property owners can pay by phone by calling 1-(855) 965-4400 without incurring a penalty up until 11:30 p.m. on June 7. Be sure to reference the PIN number for the property when paying online. Payments online or over the phone can be made by credit/debit card or e-check. A convenience fee applies.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay by mail or online to avoid long lines at the County Treasurer’s office. Payments postmarked up to and including Wednesday, June 7 will be accepted without penalty. State law requires a penalty of 1.5 % per month or any part of a month for payments not paid or postmarked by Wednesday, June 7th. Call the County Treasurer’s Office at (309) 558-3510 with questions.