Rock Island County reaches 50 COVID-19 deaths

Three more people — a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s — have died from COVID-19 in Rock Island County, bringing the total to 50.

“COVID-19 can be a horrible, drawn-out death, and we believe we are seeing an increase of deaths now because of a rapid increase of cases in July. We send our condolences to the friends and family members of these three people,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 37 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 1,964. Currently, 12 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County.

Eight are from an outbreak at Heartland Healthcare Center in Moline.

The new cases are:

· 2 women in their 90s

· 3 women in their 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 4 women in their 60s

· 5 women in their 50s

· 4 woman in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 6 women their 20s

· 2 girls in their teens

· 1 man in his 80s

· 2 men in their 70s

· 1 man in his 60s

· 1 man in his 50s

· 1 man in his teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

The Rock Island County Health Department encourages residents to prevent further spread of COVID-19 by:

· Washing your hands frequently

· Watching your distance Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wearing a face covering when you must go out