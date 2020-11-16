Rock Island County reaches another high for hospitalizations due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Monday a record number of hospitalizations for COVID-19. There are currently 70 patients hospitalized, which surpasses the prior high of 65 that was reported on Friday.
There were also two additional deaths, a man in his 50s who died at home and a woman in her 80s who had been hospitalized, bringing the total number of deaths to 117.
The health department also reported 169 new cases, giving the county 6,878 in total.
The new cases are:
- 2 women in their 90s
- 7 women in their 80s
- 7 women in their 70s
- 9 women in their 60s
- 15 women in their 50s
- 13 women in their 40s
- 10 women in their 30s
- 13 women in their 20s
- 3 women in their teens
- 4 girls in their teens
- 2 girls younger than 13
- 1 girl infant 1 or younger
- 2 men in their 80s
- 9 men in their 70s
- 10 men in their 60s
- 13 men in their 50s
- 13 men in their 40s
- 12 men in their 30s
- 11 men in their 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 6 boys in their teens
- 6 boys younger than 13
