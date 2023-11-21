At its regularly scheduled meeting held on Tuesday, Nov. 21, the Rock Island County Board approved the annual budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins Dec. 1, 2023, a news release says.

Recommended by the County Board’s Budget Committee, the budget includes a reduction of more than 6% in county property-tax levies. This is after a reduction of more than 9% in the county’s property-tax levies last year, the release says.

Rock Island County Fiscal Year 2024 budget (Rock Island County Administration)

According to the release, this year’s reduction represents an over $2.2 million savings to the taxpayers of the county.

“The approved FY24 tax rate is the lowest it has been since 2016. Additionally, in FY24 County Offices plan to utilize funding sources, other than property tax revenues, for significant capital and process improvement projects,” said Ryan Berger, Rock Island County finance director.

With property values increasing in Rock Island County, using the average township multiplier of 4.95%, the reduction equates to an average savings of approximately $37 on a property assessed at $150,000 for Rock Island County residents, the release says.

“Rock Island County is taking the lead, for the second consecutive year, with significant reductions in our property tax levies. This is the result of tough decisions, well managed opportunities, and a tremendous amount of teamwork by staff, county-wide elected officials and the county board. We will continue to engage best practices in fiscal planning, to best serve county residents,” said County Board Chairman Richard “Quijas” Brunk.