Rock Island County registered voters will be sent vote-by-mail applications

Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney announced that all Rock Island County registered voters will get a vote-by-mail application in the mail.

“We encourage all voters to Vote-By-Mail because that is the best way we can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to both our election workers and the general public,” said Kinney. “Voting by mail is safe, easy, and free.”

The requests will be sent out starting the first week of August.

Completed applications for a vote-by-mail can be dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office or returned by mail. Applications can be submitted immediately but official ballots will not be mailed until Thursday, September 24. The last day for the County Clerk to receive the applications is Thursday, October 29.

All returned ballots must be received by hand or postmarked on or before November 3, Election Day.

There are also some changes to the early in-person voting sites. The Moline Library, Silvis City Hall, and Milan Village Hall will no longer be available as early voting sites due to COVID-19. The County Clerk’s Office will still be available, with expanded hours and weekend voting two weeks before the election. In addition, Western Illinois University Riverfront Campus in Moline will be a new location for early voting.

All voters are encouraged to vote early by mail and only vote in person if they need to change or update their voter registration information.

“We must all do what we can for one another to reduce the risk of the spread of COVID to election workers, voters, customers, staff, and the general public,” Kinney said.

For more information about voting or voter registration, visit the website or call the Rock Island County Clerk’s Office Election Hotline at (309) 786-VOTE (8683).