Rock Island County reported three more deaths due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 93.
The three latest victims were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s who had both been hospitalized, and man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility.
There were also 32 new positive cases reported for a total of 3,521 since the pandemic began.
There are currently 20 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 2 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 6 men in their 20s
- 3 boys in their teens
- 1 woman in her 80s
- 3 women in their 60s
- 5 women in their 50s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 1 woman in her teens
- 1 girl in her teens
