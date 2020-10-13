Rock Island County reported three more deaths due to COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported three additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 93.

The three latest victims were a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s who had both been hospitalized, and man in his 60s who died in a long-term care facility.

There were also 32 new positive cases reported for a total of 3,521 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 20 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

2 men in their 60s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

2 men in their 30s

6 men in their 20s

3 boys in their teens

1 woman in her 80s

3 women in their 60s

5 women in their 50s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.