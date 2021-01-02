Rock Island County reports 1 death, 101 new cases of COVID-19 over 2 days

The Rock Island County Health Department on Saturday reported one additional death of a county resident from COVID-19: a man in his 90s who had been living in a long-term-care facility. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 257.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies to this man’s friends and family,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reports 101 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,947. cases. There were 42 cases from Friday and 59 from Saturday. The health department did not report cases on the New Year’s Day holiday.

On Saturday, 50 patients were hospitalized in the county.

The new cases:

42 cases from Friday

· One woman in her 80s

· Two women in their 60s

· Five women in their 50s

· Five women in their 40s

· Four women in their 30s

· Six women in their 20s

· Two girls in their teens

· One man in his 90s

· Four men in their 50s

· Two men in their 40s

· Three men in their 30s

· Three men in their 20s

· One boy in his teens

· Three boys younger than 13

59 cases from Saturday

· Four women in their 80s

· Two women in their 70s

· Three women in their 60s

· Seven women in their 50s

· One woman in her 40s

· 11 women in their 30s

· Six women in their 20s

· One woman in her teens

· Four girls younger than 13

· Three men in their 70s

· Four men in their 60s

· Two men in their 50s

· One man in his 40s

· One man in his 30s

· Five men in their 20s

· Two men in their teens

· One boy in his teens

· One boy infant 1 year or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.