Rock Island County reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 19 new cases

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported one additional death of a county resident from COVID-19: a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized. The total number of deaths from the virus is now 258.

“We send our sincere condolences to this man’s loved ones,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

In addition, the health department reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,966. cases. Currently, 37 patients are hospitalized in the county.

The new cases:

· Two men in their 70s

· Four men in their 50s

· Three men in their 30s

· Two men in their 20s

· One boy in his teens

· One woman in her 90s

· Two women in their 60s

· One woman in her 50s

· One woman in her 40s

· One woman in her 20s

· One girl in her teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

“As happy as we are to see this lower number of cases, we believe it has more to do with reduced testing over the holiday season locally and throughout the state,” Ludwig said. “We are hopeful, however, as more people gain access to the vaccine that we will see lower cases counts regularly. In the meantime, please continue to take the same public health precautions we’ve been talking about for almost a year.”