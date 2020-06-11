Rock Island County reports 10 new cases

On Thursday, the Rock Island Health Department reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. This is highest number of new cases since last Thursday when 17 were reported. The county now has a total of 763 confirmed cases.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

The health department also confirmed that the Rock Island County death that was reported by the state health department on Tuesday was reported by the county in late May. The total deaths in Rock Island County stands at 28.

One patient is currently hospitalized in the county.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 766 new cases for a total of 130,603 in the state.

91 additional deaths were also announced bringing that total to 6,185. The state did include two deaths from Rock Island County, but the county has not released any information if the deaths were reported prior or are new.

22,325 tests were processed in the past day with 1,122,327 in total. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 4 through June 10 remained at 4%.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.