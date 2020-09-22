Rock Island County reports 13 new cases of COVID-19

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday 13 new positive cases of COVID-19.

There now has been 2,921 cases in the county since the pandemic began.

Deaths in the county due to the coronavirus remains at 79.

There are currently 16 patients in the hospital being treated for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 60s

3 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 30s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 20s

4 girls in their teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.