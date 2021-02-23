Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 8 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday eight new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The number of reported new cases is the lowest since late August.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,792 and deaths are at 304.

The latest victims of the coronavirus are woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s, both of whom had been hospitalized

There are currently 19 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 40s

2 men in their 50s

1 man in his 30s

1 boy younger than 13

