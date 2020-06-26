Rock Island County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

On the day Illinois moves into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county total to 861.

The 20 new cases is the highest in a single day since May 5 and continues a trend over the past week of higher daily case counts.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 70s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

There are currently six patients hospitalized.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 857 new cases and 39 deaths on Friday. The state now has 140,291 positive cases and 6,847 deaths in total.

While the daily new cases have been higher for the past few days, they have been lower than anytime in the month of May when there were no days below 1,000 new cases.

In the past 24 hours, 30,425 tests were performed for a total of 1,490,952 total. The preliminary seven-day average statewide positivity rate from June 19 through June 25 is 3%.

