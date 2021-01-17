Rock Island County reports 21 news cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,658.
As of Sunday, 33 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents from the virus stands at 284.
The new cases are:
· One man in his 70s
· Four men in their 50s
· Two men in their 40s
· Two men in their 30s
· One man in his teens
· One boy in his teens
· Two women in their 70s
· One woman in her 60s
· Two women in their 40s
· One woman in her 30s
· Two women in their 20s
· Two girls in their teens
No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.