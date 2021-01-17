Rock Island County reports 21 news cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department on Sunday reported 21 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 11,658.

As of Sunday, 33 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Rock Island County. The number of deaths of Rock Island County residents from the virus stands at 284.

The new cases are:

·         One man in his 70s

·         Four men in their 50s

·         Two men in their 40s

·         Two men in their 30s

·         One man in his teens

·         One boy in his teens

·         Two women in their 70s

·         One woman in her 60s

·         Two women in their 40s

·         One woman in her 30s

·         Two women in their 20s

·         Two girls in their teens

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

