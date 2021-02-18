Rock Island County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 12,696.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

4 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 60s

6 men in their 50s

1 man in his 30s

1 boy in his teens

