Rock Island County reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 24 new COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the overall total to 12,696.
There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.
There are currently 11 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 2 women in their 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 4 women in their 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 60s
- 6 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 30s
- 1 boy in his teens
