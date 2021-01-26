Rock Island County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,036 and deaths are at 291.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

  • 2 women in their 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 2 women in their 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 4 women in their 20s
  • 2 women in their teens
  • 1 girl younger than 13
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 1 man in his 60s
  • 3 men in their 50s
  • 1 man in his 40s
  • 1 man in his 20s
  • 1 man in his teens
  • 2 boys in their teens

