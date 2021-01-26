Rock Island County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in county is at 12,036 and deaths are at 291.

The latest victim of the coronavirus was a woman in her 60s who had been hospitalized.

There are currently 36 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

2 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

4 women in their 20s

2 women in their teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 60s

3 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.