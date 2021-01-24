Rock Island County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

Local News

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total to 11,978. Currently, 30 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths stands at 290.

The new cases are:

·       One woman in her 70s

·       One woman in her 60s

·       Two women in their 50s

·       Three women in their 30s

·       Three women in their 20s

·       One woman in her teens

·       Two girls younger than 13

·       One girl infant 1 or younger

·       One man in his 70s

·       One man in his 60s

·       One man in his 50s

·       Three men in their 40s

·       One man in his 30s

·       Two men in their 20s

·       One man in his teens

·       One boy in his teens

·       One boy younger than 13

No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.

