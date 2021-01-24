Rock Island County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. That brings the total to 11,978. Currently, 30 patients are hospitalized in the county with the virus. The number of deaths stands at 290.
The new cases are:
· One woman in her 70s
· One woman in her 60s
· Two women in their 50s
· Three women in their 30s
· Three women in their 20s
· One woman in her teens
· Two girls younger than 13
· One girl infant 1 or younger
· One man in his 70s
· One man in his 60s
· One man in his 50s
· Three men in their 40s
· One man in his 30s
· Two men in their 20s
· One man in his teens
· One boy in his teens
· One boy younger than 13
No additional information regarding these cases is available because of federal privacy laws.