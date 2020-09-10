Rock Island County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 26 new cases of COVID-19, giving the county 2,597 in total.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 71.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 50s

5 men in their 40s

2 men in their 30s

1 boy younger than 13

2 women in their 80s

2 women in their 40s

3 women in their 30s

3 women in their 20s

4 women in their teens

1 girl in her teens

1 girl younger than 13

1 infant girl younger than 1

