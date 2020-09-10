Rock Island County reports 26 new cases of COVID-19

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Thursday 26 new cases of COVID-19, giving the county 2,597 in total.
The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 71.
There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 50s
- 5 men in their 40s
- 2 men in their 30s
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 2 women in their 80s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 3 women in their 30s
- 3 women in their 20s
- 4 women in their teens
- 1 girl in her teens
- 1 girl younger than 13
- 1 infant girl younger than 1
