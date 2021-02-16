Rock Island County reports 27 cases over the past two days

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 27 new COVID-19 over the past two days, with 16 on Monday and 11 on Tuesday.

The county now has 12,647 cases overall.

There were no reported deaths, leaving that number at 302.

There are currently 14 patients hospitalized in the county.

The new cases from Monday are:

1 man in his 90s

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 60s

1 man in his 40s

3 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

1 boy infant 1 or younger

3 women in their 50s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 20s

And the new cases from Tuesday are:

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 50s

2 men in their 40s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy in his teens

1 woman in her 50s

1 woman in her 40s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

