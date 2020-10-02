Rock Island County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 26 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,223 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.
There are currently 19 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.
The new cases are:
- 1 man in his 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 4 men in their 60s
- 1 man in his 50s
- 3 men in their 40s
- 7 men in their 30s
- 1 man in his 20s
- 1 man in his teens
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 4 women in their 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.