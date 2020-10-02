Rock Island County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

The Rock Island County Health Department reported on Friday 26 new cases of COVID-19 giving the county 3,223 in total. The number of deaths remained at 85.

There are currently 19 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital.

The new cases are:

1 man in his 80s

1 man in his 70s

4 men in their 60s

1 man in his 50s

3 men in their 40s

7 men in their 30s

1 man in his 20s

1 man in his teens

1 woman in her 50s

4 women in their 30s

2 women in their 20s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.